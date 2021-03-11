Meghan Markle has a special present that she’s been waiting years to give to her future daughter

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

It’s safe to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about right now.

This week saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down for in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The couple spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even announcing that they are expecting a baby girl.

This week, a 2015 interview with Meghan in HELLO! resurfaced, during which she explained that she already had a present to give to her future daughter.

‘I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch,’ Meghan told the publication. ‘When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.’

She continued: ‘I had it engraved on the back, “To M.M. From M.M.” and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.’

That’s one lucky baby Sussex.

‘To have any child any one or two would be amazing but to have a boy then a girl … what else can you ask for?’ Prince Harry said of their baby news during the Oprah interview.

Huge congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!