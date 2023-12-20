Meghan Markle just made a surprise return to acting

Meghan Markle confirmed her retirement from acting when she announced her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017. While she had enjoyed a successful career in Hollywood, most notably starring in the popular legal drama Suits for seven seasons, Meghan said she would be leaving her career behind in order to focus on her new duties as a working member of the royal family.

However, following the Sussexes departure from royal life in 2020, they moved to the US and have worked on a number of media projects including their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, Meghan's now defunct podcast series with Spotify, and Harry's memoir Spare.

As part of their contract with Netflix, Harry and Meghan have agreed to create a range of content, from documentaries to feature films, and while the Duchess of Sussex is tipped to pick up this huge Hollywood role, her recent endeavours have largely been behind the camera.

However, fans were surprised to see that Meghan has actually made a surprise return to the small screen this week. In a clip that has been widely shared on social media, the Duchess brushed up on her acting chops for a cameo in a coffee advert.

Taking on the role as an intern for Clevr Blends, a Californian wellness coffee company, Meghan can be seen answering emails, packing boxes and ensuring that the company's founder and CEO, Hannah Mendoza, is sufficiently caffeinated.

Meghan has long been a fan of the brand, and discussed investing in Clevr Blends during an interview with Fortune magazine in 2020. She explained: "This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business. I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and [that] has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company."

So now you know!