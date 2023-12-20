Meghan Markle just made a surprise return to acting
The Duchess of Sussex is back on the small screen
Meghan Markle confirmed her retirement from acting when she announced her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017. While she had enjoyed a successful career in Hollywood, most notably starring in the popular legal drama Suits for seven seasons, Meghan said she would be leaving her career behind in order to focus on her new duties as a working member of the royal family.
However, following the Sussexes departure from royal life in 2020, they moved to the US and have worked on a number of media projects including their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, Meghan's now defunct podcast series with Spotify, and Harry's memoir Spare.
As part of their contract with Netflix, Harry and Meghan have agreed to create a range of content, from documentaries to feature films, and while the Duchess of Sussex is tipped to pick up this huge Hollywood role, her recent endeavours have largely been behind the camera.
However, fans were surprised to see that Meghan has actually made a surprise return to the small screen this week. In a clip that has been widely shared on social media, the Duchess brushed up on her acting chops for a cameo in a coffee advert.
Taking on the role as an intern for Clevr Blends, a Californian wellness coffee company, Meghan can be seen answering emails, packing boxes and ensuring that the company's founder and CEO, Hannah Mendoza, is sufficiently caffeinated.
@clevrblends ♬ original sound - Clevr
Meghan has long been a fan of the brand, and discussed investing in Clevr Blends during an interview with Fortune magazine in 2020. She explained: "This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business. I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and [that] has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company."
So now you know!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
The Crown’s new Queen, Viola Prettejohn, is the rising star we didn't see coming
Queen Elizabeth as you haven't seen her before
By Lauren Hughes
-
Lily James just stepped out in the perfect winter outfit and I want to recreate it immediately
*Adds to basket ASAP*
By Jazzria Harris
-
We've done the research—these have proved the 14 most popular perfumes of 2023
According to retailers, social media, Google search and, well, our expertise
By Tori Crowther
-
Meghan Markle opened up about new Christmas traditions away from royal life
Sandringham is a distant memory
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Royal Family put on a united front as they pose for a new photograph at Buckingham Palace
It comes shortly after Omid Scobie's controversial biography
By Lauren Hughes
-
The 5 biggest claims from Endgame, the explosive new royal book from Omid Scobie
It has been making a lot of headlines this week
By Lauren Hughes
-
Royal biography Endgame pulled after Dutch translation 'names' royal who 'questioned' Archie's skin colour
Omid Scobie's latest royal book is already proving controversial just a day after its release
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate and Meghan have not spoken 'in four years'
It even predates the Sussex royal exit
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate took elocution lessons to sound 'more posh' than William, according to a royal expert
Apparently the Princess had several sessions
By Lauren Hughes
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's rare PDA was caught on camera during a royal outing
A sweet and candid moment
By Lauren Hughes
-
Are Harry and Meghan looking to set up a home in the UK?
Harry is said to be 'missing' his life here
By Iris Goldsztajn