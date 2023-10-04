Spotify CEO shares why Meghan Markle's podcast was cancelled
"We’re learning... and we are moving on."
Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated podcast launched on Spotify last summer with the Duchess of Sussex interviewing a number of high profile guests including Serena Williams, Paris Hilton and Mariah Carey.
Archetypes aimed to 'investigate the labels that try to hold women back' as per its description, with Meghan speaking to 'historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives.'
Meghan's podcast, produced by Archewell Audio, was announced in late 2020 and despite huge opening success in August 2022 (two days after it launched it topped the Spotify charts) it was confirmed in June this year that the Sussexes would be parting ways with Spotify. After just twelve episodes, the show would not be getting a second instalment.
In a joint statement, both parties said: "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together."
Now, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has opened up about why Archetypes wasn't renewed and has explained why the partnership between the audio streaming platform and the Sussexes came to an early end.
In an interview with the BBC, he was asked why the decision was made and hinted that consumer reaction may have played a part in the podcast being discontinued as listeners weren't as 'happy' as they'd hoped with the finished product.
He said: "We thought new innovation was needed to happen here. We thought we can come in and offer a great experience that both makes consumers very happy and allows new creators new avenues."
Acknowledging that there were things that there were some successes, he continued: "And the truth of the matter is, some of it has worked, some of it hasn’t. We’re learning from those and we are moving on."
Addressing shows which have seen an early ending, he added: "We wish all of the ones we didn’t renew with the best of success they can have going forward."
