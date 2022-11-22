So, is Meghan Markle going on the Jimmy Fallon show or not?

On Monday evening, royal reporter Omid Scobie relayed to his Twitter followers that Meghan Markle would be appearing on NBC's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 7 December.

Less than an hour later, Omid deleted that first tweet and replaced it with the following words: "Looks like someone at NBC didn’t get the memo! Despite an announcement via their various PR channels, Meghan isn’t scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show."

So, what exactly happened there? And is the Duchess of Sussex slated to speak to Jimmy Fallon on TV or not? Let us break it down for you.

Duchess Meghan was originally meant to appear on The Tonight Show at the end of September to promote her Archetypes podcast, as reported by Hello!.

However, after the Queen sadly passed on 8 September, Meghan's TV appearance was cancelled out of respect for the late monarch, Prince Harry's grandmother.

Then, on 21 November, NBC's official website stated that Meghan's appearance had been rescheduled for early December, with the timing coinciding with the expected release of the Sussex couple's Netflix docuseries, with claims that it will air in early December (although this has not been confirmed).

A representative for the U.S. TV channel soon rectified the mistake, stating: "Earlier today, it was inaccurately reported that Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex would be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 7."

We have no idea what kind of miscommunication happened there, but unfortunately for fans of the Sussexes, Meghan won't be appearing on the talk show in the near future.

Still, the docuseries promises to give us a glimpse into the Sussexes' "love story" and life behind the scenes in California.

It will be followed by the release of Harry's highly anticipated memoir, titled Spare, which will hit bookshelves on 10 January.

Both media projects are likely to be chock-full of insights into what the Sussexes get up to on a day-to-day basis, and we truly cannot wait.