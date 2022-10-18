Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wouldn't miss Charles' coronation, royal expert says
It would be too much of a 'statement'.
Ever since King Charles III's coronation was scheduled for 6 May, 2023, royal fans have been trying to guess whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance.
Although it seems unlikely that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would miss such a momentous event for the family, there is a slight roadblock: the fact that it happens to fall on their son Archie's fourth birthday.
Still, one royal commentator says we can expect the US-based royals to travel over from Montecito, California, to be present at the ceremony next spring.
"One would assume they [Harry and Meghan] will come over. I can’t imagine for the life of me that Harry and Meghan won't be there…they’ll definitely come over…no doubt," royal editor Russell Myers said on the Pod Save the King podcast (via Express).
The host, Zoe Forsey, said: "It's one of those things, I think if they don't come to this, I think they're making a very strong statement about their royal futures."
Russell told her: "I think you're totally right. I think that's a huge, huge statement. It's a hugely significant event.
"I don't think that they will leave children there on Archie's birthday so I think they'll come over for the week and they'll do the coronation, they will be able to hang out with some family — who knows what their relationships will be like then."
For Russell, the publication of Harry's memoir could dramatically alter the general atmosphere between him and the rest of the Royal Family in May. The book currently appears to be slated for sometime in 2023, though this has yet to be confirmed.
"We still don't know what the content of Harry's book will be. And if you've read some of the reports that have been written over the last few weeks, Harry is feverishly rewriting chapters or he's toning it down. Things could look very, very different by the end of the year — let alone May 6."
We hope they can sort everything out by then!
