Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hectic morning routine is so relatable
The couple have their hands full!
Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes has been a successful venture for the Duchess thus far, with the first episode launching her to the top of the Spotify charts.
So far, she has spoken to a number of guests, including Mindy Kaling, Mariah Carey and Serena Williams.
But it's her recent description of the Sussexes hectic morning routine that everyone has been able to relate to.
Who doesn't often feel like the morning is just running away from you?
Unless you're a fan of the 5am starts, Meghan's 'whirlwind' morning sounds pretty familiar.
During an episode with Pamela Adlon released earlier this month, the Duchess said she starts by getting the whole family up and ready, first rising Lilibet and leaving half an hour before waking Archie.
She said she will "start doing [Archie's] lunchbox right before he’s up while I have her, getting her a little nibble."
Husband Harry is always on hand to help, as Meghan told her guest: "My husband’s helping me get him [Archie] downstairs.”
While the Prince helps out, Meghan will be making everyone breakfast, “every single morning”.
“It’s very important to me [making them breakfast]. I love doing it. To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning,” Meghan said.
Since Lilibet's birth, the couple have largely kept her out of the public eye. But now, Meghan is “in the thick of it” as one year old Lilibet, named after the late Queen Elizabeth, has just started walking. The milestone moment may be very exciting, but also makes Harry and Meghan's morning routine a little stressful.
Meghan's podcast episodes have so far focused on motherhood and womanhood, and speaking to Adlon she said: “To do this as a single mum, I bow down to you. How someone does this without a partner to help them through, it is so much work to be a mum. To do that solo is the most admiral thing on the planet.”
For Harry and Meghan, it isn't just the two little ones that make their mornings extra stressful, as they have just added a new dog to the mix - making them a family of seven.
Hectic, but worth it!
Dionne Brighton is a Trainee Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Born in London, Dionne got her degree in English Literature at the University of East Anglia with an special interest in Wellness and Feminism. She loves to write about Women’s health and all things female empowerment.
In her spare time you will find her reading a good book, writing in her journal or fuelling her Asos addiction.
She can’t resist a good groove and sing-a-long, (don't expect Dionne Warwick vocals) and loves a trip to the theatre.
-
