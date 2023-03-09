Meghan Markle showed support to a women's refuge on International Women's Day

Meghan Markle is committed to many good causes, but women's empowerment is one of her main areas of focus.

So when International Women's Day came around on 8 March, of course the Duchess of Sussex had to properly mark the occasion with some philanthropic work.

"Today, The Archewell Foundation celebrated International Women’s Day with a visit to Harvest Home," announced a press release on the Archewell website.

Harvest Home is a Los Angeles-based non-profit which helps to provide housing and support for pregnant women who are homeless, and which "has supported over 600 pregnant women and their children" since 1985, according to Archewell.

The release continued: "As an advocate for women’s rights and supporter of mothers and families in need, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell team celebrated the women of Harvest Home by creating a pop up baby boutique, hosting lunch from a female owned restaurant, and making a donation to the organization."

They concluded: "Happy International Women’s day to all of you! Whether donating your time, funds, or helping a woman in your community, let’s all celebrate the women in our lives today and every day!"

This isn't the first time Meghan has shown support to Harvest Home. On Mother's Day 2021, the Duchess donated supplies to the organisation. She said at the time: "When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of color and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities. I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home's residents."

A post shared by Harvest Home (@harvesthomela) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Then in July 2021, Archewell partnered with Procter & Gamble and Pampers to donate "pallets and pallets of diapers" to the charity.

Posting about the donation on Instagram, Harvest Home wrote: "These diapers recently arrived at our new Pico-Robertson Home and we could not be more thankful to Archewell Foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and @proctergamble and @pampersus for the incredible donation through their Million Acts of Love Campaign. Thank you helping us ensure our resident and alumnae families' needs are met!"