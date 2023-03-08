Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet (opens in new tab) was christened in an intimate ceremony in California, it has been confirmed.

There has been speculation over whether the couple's youngest child had been baptised in secret.

In their Netflix docu-series Harry and Meghan (opens in new tab), Tyler Perry hinted to two possible ceremonies. (opens in new tab)

Reflecting on being asked to be Lilibet's godparent in the programme, he said: "I take a minute to take that in, and I thought I’d be honoured. I’d absolutely be honoured.

"And I got off the phone, took it all in, then I called them back, I go ‘Ah hold on a second, does this mean we got to go over there and do all of that in the church with them and figure all that out, because I don’t want to do that.

"Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here and let that be that and if you have to do it there then it’s OK.’”

Lilibet's baptism was very different to her cousin's Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. (opens in new tab)

The Prince and Princess of Wales' sons were both christened at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, while their sister Princess Charlotte had her ceremony at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

For their ceremonies the youngsters wore a replica of the traditional Honiton christening gown, which has been seeped in royal tradition for centuries.

However, Lilibet's christening bucked the royal tradition in a number of ways.

The 21-month-old roya (opens in new tab)l - who was named after her grandparents (opens in new tab) - was christened on 3 March in an intimate ceremony attended by 25 guests, a source told People (opens in new tab).

An insider told the publication: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

Not only did the family opt for a smaller ceremony, changed the location for the milestone occasion, but they are believed to have ditched the traditional dress too.

We have all the details on the christening; from the guests to the performers, and whether their royal relatives attended.

Where did Lilibet's christening take place?

According to People, Lilibet's christening took place on 3 March in Montecito, Los Angeles.

It has been reported Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle hosted the christening at their private estate.

Traditionally, christenings take place at a royal estate, either Buckingham Palace or Windsor.

Who attended Lilibet's christening?

Lilibet's christening was reportedly attended by 20 to 30 people, who are close friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

People has reported the immediate family, including Lilibet's older brother Archie, as well as her grandmother Doria Ragland (opens in new tab), attended her special day.

Lilibet's godfather, Tyler Perry, was also a guest at the christening, and it has been reported he also brought along a few extra helping hands, which we will get to later.

It has been reported the invite was extended to the Prince and Princess of Wales - also known as Prince William and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) - King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

However, the royal relatives were reportedly absent from the christening, and were said to be in Sandringham together instead.

Despite the absence of Lilibet's aunt, uncle, cousins, and paternal grandparents, some of her royal relatives did attend, including the late Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Did Lilibet wear traditional christening gown?

It is unknown what exactly Lilibet wore to her Christening.

Traditionally the youngsters wear a Honiton christening gown when they are baptised.

Archie wore a replica of the traditional attire for his christening, however, it has been speculated Lilibet bucked tradition and didn't don the same historic gown.

However, the family have yet to share those details.

The party and performers



It has been reported Tyler Perry flew an impressive 10-person gospel choir to LA for Lilibet's christening.

The group are said to have performed Oh Happy Day, as well as This Little Light of Mine, which were a nod to Harry and Meghan's wedding song played at their 2018 marital ceremony.

As well as impressive performers, Lilibet and guests enjoyed a tasty food menu, and danced the day away.