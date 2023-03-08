Meghan Markle didn’t want children to follow 'silly' royal rules

Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) and Prince Harry (opens in new tab)quit the royal family and ditched their royal duties in 2020, which caused quite the stir - you remember "Mexit" right? (opens in new tab)

Since leaving the UK the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (opens in new tab)have set up a new life in California, where the couple live with their two children Archie and Lilibet, and numerous pets.

In a string of interviews, such as the tell-all conversation with Oprah Winfrey, as well as their docu-series Harry and Meghan, the 41-year-old royal has aired her personal experiences with the royal family (opens in new tab) - and they're not all good, she claimed.

In Tom Quinn's new book, Gilded Youth An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, a member of the royal staff who worked with Meghan, has opened up about how Meghan was treated by her in laws.

A segment, which has been reported in The Mirror Online (opens in new tab), reads: "I don't think in the whole of history there was ever a greater divide between what someone expected when they became a member of the royal family and what they discovered it was really like. She was hugely disappointed."

Not only did Meghan reportedly feel that "divide", but she felt she was treated in a "slightly condescending way".

The insider has also claimed Meghan's "messianic tendencies" is why she found dealing with some situations more challenging than her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

A separate staff member has backed both Meghan and the other colleagues claims, as the source has revealed the former Suits actor "hated" the restricting control royal protocol had over her.

They said: "Meghan hated being controlled by royal protocol.

"The fact, for example, that at Kensington Palace royals have to announce in advance when they are leaving the palace and where they are going.

"This is partly for security but partly also to avoid a situation where a senior royal is upstaged by a more junior royal leaving just when the more important person leaves."

Meghan reportedly thought these restrictions were "silly", and rules she did not want her children to stick to.

The insider said: "I think Charles agreed with Meghan on many points - he thought much of the protocol was silly, but it is hard to change.

"William has bought into it, which is why George and Louis and Charlotte are so conventional and look like something out of the 1950s.

"Meghan wants something different from this for her children - she wants American freedom to do and say what you like and go where you like."