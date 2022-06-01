Meghan Markle has her go-to glam squad ready for the Platinum Jubilee visit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Well, wouldn't you do the same?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s are reportedly due to touch down in the UK today. They, along with their children three-year old Archie and 11-month old daughter Lilibet, are flying over from the US for a stay in England during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Press, photographers and members of the British public will be desperate to catch a glimpse of the couple, given that it’s the first time Prince Harry and Meghan have returned to the UK with their children, since stepping down as working royals in 2020.

Stepping out into the public eye comes with loaded scrutiny, so it’s understandable that Meghan has reportedly got her go-to glam squad lined up.

According to The Times, Meghan’s favoured make-up artist, Daniel Martin, who worked with her on her wedding day look, has flown in from New York. It’s also reported that her UK hairdresser, George Northwood, is also ready to reunite with the former Suits actress.

Both Martin and Northwood worked with Meghan during her and Harry’s trip to The Netherlands for the Invictus Games. Posting a picture of Meghan on Instagram at the time, Martin wrote: ‘Back in Europe with our buddy @georgenorthwood and feeling soooo good.’

Northwood also posted on the social media platform, selecting images of Meghan from throughout the event and commenting that it had been a ‘wonderful few days with Harry and Meghan.’

The celebrity hair stylist, who has been responsible for some seriously chic looks on Alexa Chung, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alicia Vikander, is also the man who created Meghan’s signature messy bun.

Speaking to Vogue about the famed hairstyle, Northwood said: ‘The messy bun purely came off the back of making the hair both appropriate and adhering to royal protocol, and modern at the same time.

We wanted it to be up, because a lot of the time it was appropriate for it to be up, but we didn’t want it to be too formal. We always wanted it to be refined imperfection – that’s what sums her up.’

Not only is Martin Meghan’s go-to make-up artist, he’s also believed to be a close friend, with Grazia reporting that Martin was one of the first people she messaged following her engagement to Prince Harry. In turn, Martin sweetly calls her ‘my M.’

They sound like quite the lovely glam squad to have at hand.