Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary won’t film during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A camera crew won't be following the Sussexes during their UK visit.

It’s going to be a long weekend full of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and eagle-eyed royal watchers are here for all the ins and outs of the historic event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the UK – the first with their children since they stepped down as working royals – is certain to make headlines.

For one, it will mark the introduction of the 95-year-old monarch to her great-grandaughter, Lilibet, not to mention all eyes will be on the Sussexes, to see how they interact with the rest of the royal family.

But for anyone hoping for access-all-areas footage, via filming for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, sorry, it’s not going to happen.

Responding to a question about whether the couple would be planning to film whilst in the UK, a royal source told entertainment website, PageSix: ‘I highly doubt they would even think about that. It would be such a bad look.

Even if they could sneak a camera in, they wouldn’t be able to use any of the footage. I guess they could do home video on their phones, but I honestly don’t think they would.’

They also said that there’s a ban on the couple filming in any of the palaces or royal residences, as part of the “Sandringham agreement” made when Harry and Meghan formally left their royal roles in spring 2020.

Harry and Meghan, who signed a multi-year deal, rumoured to be worth as much as $240 million, with Netflix back in 2020 after leaving the royal family are reported to be working on an at-home docu-series.

A film crew were spotted following the pair during their time at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands last month and reportedly, during a trip to New York last September. It’s believed that the footage in the Netherlands was captured for a documentary series Heart of Invictus, which will also air on the streaming service.

While we don’t know all the details of what Harry, Meghan and their children: three-year-old Archie and 11-month old Lilibet, will get up to whilst visiting the UK, some information has trickled out. The couple are said to be staying at Frogmore Cottage, their first marital home and nearby to Windsor Castle.

It’s also reported that the Queen will miss the Epsom Derby on Saturday and instead meet her 11th great-grandchild, Lilibet, who was named after the monarch’s beloved nickname.