The Queen will meet Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet for the first time this weekend

Little Lilibet is spending her first birthday meeting her namesake.

Queen Elizabeth II will finally get to meet Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet, this weekend according to reports. In a fitting set of circumstances, it will be the youngster’s first birthday and will also fall during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Although the Queen is said to have virtually met Lilibet via video link, it will mark the first time Her Majesty is introduced in person to her eleventh great-grandchild. In a nod to the monarch, Harry and Meghan chose the name Lilibet for their second child and first daughter.

The name is a fond nickname the Queen has held amongst her family since it was coined when she was a toddler and unable to pronounce her own name. Her late husband, Prince Philip, also used the sweet moniker to refer to his wife.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor – named after Princess Diana as well as the Queen – was born in California on the 4th of June last year and is eighth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Lilibet, or Lili as she’s lovingly called by her famous parents, is sister to three-year-old Archie and lives in Montecito, California.

The Sussexes, along with Archie and Lili, are said to be staying in Frogmore Cottage, which is situated close to Windsor Castle, during their visit to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It’s a major occasion for Harry and Meghan, as it will be the first time the pair have returned to the UK with their children, since stepping down as working royals in 2019.

The Queen won’t be the only member of the Royal Family to be introduced in person to little Lili – Prince Charles is also reported to be keen to finally meet his youngest grandchild as are several other relatives.

It has also been reported that the 95-year-old monarch will miss attending one of her favourite sporting events – the Epsom Derby – in favour of meeting Lilibet.

With a packed schedule of Platinum Jubilee celebrations and Lili’s birthday, it looks like it’s set to be a busy and joyful weekend for the monarch.