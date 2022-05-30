Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The book deal is also believed to be "in flux", too.

Harry and Meghan are set to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Her Majesty this weekend.

The duo are thought to be preparing to fly to the UK where their daughter Lilibet will meet Our Queen for the first time ever.

Yet a Royal source has said that there might be trouble at home brewing.

Richard Eden – a Royal expert – has said “all is not well”, and has not been well, since Meghan’s Netflix show was cancelled.

Meghan’s show was originally in development as Archewell’s first animated show. However, the series – titled Pearl – was axed last month. The series would have followed the adventures of a 12-year-old girl and influential women from history.

For those who don’t know, Archewell is the couple’s foundation, which saw Harry try his hand at acting for their new advert this month.

Following the cancellation of her show, the Duchess of Sussex was pictured supporting Harry at a Polo event in California.

Speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, Eden said that this was a worrying sign, going on to explain that the couple were “overextending themselves” and attending every event in a bid to keep their celeb status.

Harry’s book deal also being on the rocks – publishing has seen a delay – is believed to have increased tensions. Richard said: “I do sense there’s a bit of trouble there really.”

Attending the polo is a red flag for the Royal expert as, in his words, “Meghan wasn’t very keen for Harry to play in polo matches unless it could be guaranteed that it would raise £1 million for charity each time.”

“We’ve got Meghan turning up at all these events, handing over trophies, the same way she turned up at the Invictus Games and to me, that’s an indication that all’s not well.”

With no date announced yet for Prince Harry’s memoir, the expert added: “There’s a lot that seems to be in flux, and it wouldn’t surprise me if that’s the case with the book as well.”

Royal commentator Robert Hardman agrees, “I think for the moment there’s probably a PR strategy being drawn up. I don’t think it means the book’s not happening, I just think we’re going to have to wait.”

Book and Netflix show aside, we hope this bit of trouble won’t stop Harry and Meghan’s long-awaited return to London.