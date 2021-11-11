Meghan Markle just stole headlines with her meaningful red dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stole the show last night at the the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala, held in New York at the Intrepid Museum.

It was held ahead of Veterans Day in the U.S. and Remembrance Day in the U.K today, and both wore poppies above their hearts.

The flower symbolises the sacrifice soldiers made for their countries during World War One. It was chosen because it grew in the battlefields in France, and also feature in the poem In Flanders Fields.

It is widely worn in the UK in the days leading up to Remembrance Sunday, though it’s not as widely spread in the US, so this is a nice nod from the royal couple to the other country they consider home.

The Duchess wore a stunning red dress by Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera. It featured a corset like top and a chic slit at the front, giving us a glimpse of Meghan’s red satin Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry wore a black tuxedo adorned with the medals he earned during his 10-year service with the British Army.

During the evening, he handed out medals to honour members of the military, and the gala raised money for an educational program for students and programs to support veterans.

‘We are so grateful to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex for honoring and amplifying the stories of these heroes and helping to raise awareness for mental health support for our men and women in uniform,’ said Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum, in a statement.