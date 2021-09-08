Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Or so they've requested, according to several sources.

Meghan and Harry gave birth to their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4th this year, joining her two-year-old brother, Archie Harrison.

And in Royal news today, it’s reported today that Harry and Meghan are planning their first trip back to the UK together since their step-down as senior Royals – and subsequent move to the States – last year.

They have lived in California since March last year, moving shortly before the Coronavirus pandemic hit. They’ve said that they have ‘no regrets’ about stepping down.

As a result, Lili has never met the rest of her family, including the Queen, despite being her eleventh great-grandchild.

But this looks set to change soon. The Sun reports that Harry and Meghan have formally requested for the Queen to meet her great grandchild.

They’re keen to introduce her to Lili, who’s name is a heartfelt nod to the Queen’s nickname as a child.

Despite the continued Royal family tension – apparently Harry is set to drop a ‘nuclear bomb on the family in his upcoming autobiography and the Queen is ‘lawyering up’, as a result – it’s hoped that the family can put their differences aside to ensure the little one has a traditional welcome into the family.

It’s also thought that Harry is still close with his grandmother – he said as much in the groundbreaking Oprah Winfrey interview that aired last year.

The Sun also shared that Meghan and Harry hope to host the christening at Windsor Castle.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, a further source said: “Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened in Windsor, just like her brother.”

“They are happy to wait until circumstances allow.”

While there’s been no official confirmation that the request has been approved or will go ahead, we do know that Archie, Lili’s brother, was christened there, so the family are clearly trying to keep up tradition.

Fans have also pointed out that ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions may make things hard for the family of four, who would need to fly from the US to the UK for the christening to happen.

The US is currently on the amber list, which means that you can travel if you take one test pre-departure, two post-arrival and then isolate for ten days, but this could change at any moment.