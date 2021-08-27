Prince Harry set to ‘drop nuclear bomb’ on Royal family

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

His memoir is due out next year and Royal sources have voiced serious concern.

You’ll likely know that Prince Harry is set to publish a tell-all memoir with Penguin Random House next year.

And, in Royal news today, it’s been reported that the autobiography will ‘drop a nuclear bomb’ on any hopes of him reconciling family relations.

As per Royal sources, internally the move has been taken to indicate that he does not wish to resolve their differences.

According to Royal correspondent Russell Myers, it’s causing ‘fears’ within the Royal family about what may be revealed.

It’s even believed the Queen is ‘lawyering up’ to defend the family from certain claims and requesting to see a copy before it goes to print.

The memoir promises to share an ‘intimate and heartfelt recollection’ of Harry’s life so far, or so he said in July when he announced the move.

It’s believed that the first draft is nearly finished, and rumour has it the Prince has roped in acclaimed ghostwriter JR Moehringer, who’s helped with the memoirs of tennis player Andre Agassi and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

This comes after Harry and Meghan’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview in March, just a month before Prince Philip passed away.

On Pod save the Queen , a Royal podcast, Ann Gripper claims that this could be the final straw for Royal family relations. She said: “I remember one of our listeners saying the Oprah interview blew up the bridges.”

“Given how hard [Harry] has been in what he has said since, you can’t imagine him rowing back very far.”

“You’d think [the memoir] will be more detailed, or expand on [the Oprah interview], justifying why he felt that way.”

“So having burned bridges with the Oprah interview, this is going to drop a nuclear bomb on the remains. Maybe he doesn’t want to rebuild the relationship with his family.”

“But on Oprah, it sounded like he did want to take some space, take some time, work out where he was, and rejoin that relationship.”

Further to the book deal, the couple have signed a mega-deal with streaming giant Netflix which is believed to be worth £109million.

In a statement about the memoir, Harry said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become.”

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

What do you reckon – are Harry and Meghan keen to make amends or will this be the end for civil Royal family relations?