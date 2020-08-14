The Queen is officially hiring for two important Windsor Castle roles

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Windsor-Mountbattens are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with everything from Princess Beatrice’s stunning secret wedding to the Buckingham Palace intruder making news.

One of the most talked-about royal family members is the Queen, from the food she banned from the royal kitchen to the ‘vulgar’ word she reportedly refuses to say.

This week however, the monarch made news as it was announced that she is hiring for not one but two positions – something that is making a lot of us seriously consider a career move.

Yes, this is not a drill. The Queen is looking for a Building Supervisor and a Maintenance Technician.

How much do the positions pay? According to the site, between £25,000 and £30,000 a year.

Building Supervisor

‘Joining our professional and expert in-house team in a new role, you’ll supervise day-to-day works being carried out across the Royal Estate in Windsor,’ reads the website. ‘Providing vital support to the Operations Surveyors, you’ll help schedule and oversee a range of works that varying scope and scale.

‘Every day will be different, as you’ll be co-ordinating both planned and reactive maintenance, as well as taking on smaller repair and restoration projects. You’ll also manage the helpdesk system to ensure excellent customer service.’

Maintenance Technician

‘You’ll carry out a mixture of planned and reactive maintenance, playing an essential part in the upkeep of Windsor Castle,’ reads the website. ‘You’ll check machinery, locate faults and regularly service our systems, as well as undertake a variety of electrical and mechanical repairs and minor installations.

‘You’ll be challenged to provide exceptional customer service to a range of people, whether you’re preparing for a function or responding to a call out. You’ll also supervise contractors on site, providing guidance and advice to ensure work is always carried out accurately, in line with compliance and to the highest standard.’

Visit the Royal Household website for more information.

Happy applying!