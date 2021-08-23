Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'Enough is enough.'

It’s no news that Prince Harry is releasing a book next year, and it’s just been reported that the Queen is ‘lawyering up’ to ensure the Royal Family is protected against any claims in the book.

It is thought she’s worried about the possibility of legal action if any damaging accusations come to the fore.

This comes following Harry and Meghan’s claims in the Oprah Winfrey interview that a member of the Royal family voiced concern about the colour of their son Archie’s skin prior to him being born.

The Prince’s memoir is set to be released next year and is being published by Penguin Random House.

Its thought Royal aides are consulting lawyers to make sure they are prepared for any accusations when the time comes.

Consulting on matters such as libel and privacy, it’s believed that they are trying to arm themselves prior to the publication date.

In the Oprah interview, Harry and Meghan further accused the Royal family of ignoring her mental health struggles. While living in the UK, Meghan said she was left feeling suicidal and that little was done to help for fear of what the press would say.

One source reportedly told The Sun that The Queen has become ‘exasperated’ with the ongoing feud and believes that ‘enough is enough.’

“The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough,” they shared.

“There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and Royal Family can only be pushed so far.”

“They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated.”

It’s believed that Royal aides are to send a letter to the publishing house asking for an advance copy of the publication, and may further insist on a right to reply to any claims made about the family.

The source went on to add: “There are concerns that the American public are falling for what Harry and Meghan say.”

So far, the Prince has said that the contents of his memoir will only include an ‘accurate and wholly truthful’ relaying of events, with a personal narrative ‘not [from] the prince I was born, but [from] the man I have become’.

At current, officials from Buckingham Palace have not released any official statements.