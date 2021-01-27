Baby Archie’s birth certificate disclosed a huge revelation about Meghan Markle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And it does make sense!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped down from their royal family roles and have relocated to California to prioritise their family of three, recently buying a home in Montecito where they are currently based.

Despite the move across the pond, Meghan Markle is still one of the most talked about people in the world, with everything from her fashion influence (hello Meghan Markle effect) to updates on her son baby Archie making news.

This week however it was Meghan’s title, Duchess of Sussex, that made headlines as Archie’s birth certificate seemed to confuse the internet.

There has been confusion over the years around why Meghan is known as the Duchess of Sussex, and not simply Princess Meghan.

Baby Archie’s birth certificate lists the new mum as ‘Rachel Meghan, Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex’. But, on closer inspection, her occupation is listed as ‘Princess of the United Kingdom’.

So if you’re a Princess, why go by Duchess?

Well, similarly to Kate Middleton (Duchess of Cambridge), it all seems to be about rank, with the Duchess title said to be more important.

CNN royal expert Victoria Arbiter explained the logic behind it to Yahoo Style a few years back over Kate Middleton’s title.

‘While Catherine is absolutely a Princess, her correct title is Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge,’ she explained. ‘She wasn’t born a blood Princess, so she is not a Princess in her own right.’

She continued: ‘When she married William, she took on the rank of her husband, a royal Prince. However, referring to her as “Princess Kate” is simply incorrect.’

She continued: ‘As Prince William is also a Duke, and that is his more important title, Kate assumed it herself.’

So why was Princess Diana a Princess? Well, again, it was down to her husband Charles.

Charles is a Prince twice over, as he was born one and he was made one (Prince of Wales) in 1969. That second title is the more important of the two, so Diana took the title of Princess.

Fair enough.