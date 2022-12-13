King Charles is still hoping for a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, source says

According to one royal reporter, some royal staffers want to actively counter the bad press they're receiving as a result of the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries. King Charles, however, doesn't want to be responsible for any attacks against his youngest son and his daughter-in-law.

Further, the King reportedly would love to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of his coronation on 6 May, but unfortunately, between the docuseries and Harry's upcoming memoir, there may not be enough time or goodwill to allow this reconciliation to happen.

Whilst only time will tell, a royal source told Dan Wootton for the Daily Mail, "The message from the King via his senior team continues to be that he is sad rather than angry and hopes that, in time, the issues can be resolved within the family.

"But that underestimates the mission Harry and Meghan are embarking on, which is about tearing down the institution of the monarchy.

"Many courtiers believe the King needs to allow the Palace to take a more aggressive response over the next month, with both part two of the Netflix series and the release of Spare, or the damage done, especially internationally, could be hard to counteract."

The source also seemed to imply that, although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed otherwise on Netflix, Meghan was actually given a lot of support during her time in the Royal Family.

"The time has come for a step-by-step analysis of why what virtually everything Harry and Meghan are saying completely misrepresents the help and support they were given from day one by the institution, but also the right they were given to make their own decisions," they said.

For example, royal sources have denied that the Palace was contacted for comment ahead of the docuseries, and insiders said that Meghan was given a "30-point dossier on how to be a Duchess," although she said on the documentary that she received almost no guidance.

Still, although these sources may well believe that they offered a lot of support to the Sussexes (with two sides to the story, we don't know who is telling the truth, and we likely never will), Prince Harry also makes it clear on Harry & Meghan that the Palace didn't understand the implications of Meghan being mixed-race, and why this meant she would need more support than they were used to giving.

Regardless of any of this, we hope the royals can heal their family relationships in time.