The trailer for part two of Harry and Meghan's documentary has been released

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series, Harry and Meghan, was released on the streaming service last week and has already been watched by millions across the globe.

The six part series explores the couple's relationship and their experience in the spotlight during their time as working members of the royal family, dealing with the UK tabloids and how the monarchy functions behind the scenes. Here, they are telling their story in depth, in their own words, for the first time.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the first three episodes of the series with some of the biggest moments ranging from sweet anecdotes about how they met and why their first date which didn't quite go to plan, to the sheer intensity of media scrutiny and intrusion in the early stages of their relationship.

The next three instalments are set to air on Netflix this Thursday, and today a new trailer for the upcoming episodes was shared on social media.

It appears to show the point in time when the couple decided to step away from royal duties, with Harry commenting on 'institutional gaslighting' and Meghan stating: 'I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.'

The trailer, which is just over a minute long, also sees Harry saying: 'They were willing to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.'

There are also clips of the couple with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, as they relocate to the US and start their lives together away from the monarchy and the UK.

In the first half of the series, Harry and Meghan spoke about everything from falling in love, to the lengths they had to go to in order to evade the paparazzi, to the royal formalities that Meghan had to quickly learn.

It has been grabbing headlines since its release last week, and the upcoming episodes will undoubtedly do the same.

The final three episodes will be released on Netflix on Thursday 15 December.

Will you be watching?