Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's documentary could put royal family 'at risk', claims royal insider
The Netflix series has been a huge topic of conversation
Prince Harry (opens in new tab)and Meghan Markle released the first instalment of their Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary (opens in new tab) last week after much anticipation.
While three more episodes are set to drop on the streaming service this week (opens in new tab), it has already sparked a big conversation with viewers.
Some viewers have praised Meghan and Harry - who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together - for opening up in their own words and giving a rare insight into their relationship, from their first date to their life as a family of four.
However, this is also marred with fear over the royal family and their protection.
The former head of royalty protection, Dai Davies - who guarded the family including the late Queen Elizabeth II before she tragically passed away in September this year (opens in new tab) - has spoken out after the documentary.
The security expert fears the documentary could pose a "credible threat" to the royal family, according to The Telegraph. (opens in new tab)
The former divisional commander in the Metropolitan Police said "there’s a greater risk from fixated individuals than there is from terrorists."
He went on to claim that there is a "credible threat" to their security.
In recent weeks, King Charles III has attended royal engagements where members of the public have thrown eggs at him. Dai believes these actions could continue, with the Prince and Princess of Wales potential victims too.
He said: "Twice now Charles has had eggs thrown at him.
"I was surprised the first time at the slowness of the reaction. I think it’s a real possibility that they do face these sorts of incidents especially as the King and Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales are in such close contact with the public."
Dai's comment comes shortly after the first volume of Harry & Meghan's six-part series was released where they spoke about the security issues they themselves faced in the early days of their relationship all the way through to their decision to step away from royal duties in 2020.
In the first instalment, the couple detailed they felt they were not protected enough, an issue they previously spoke about in the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, and detailed the abuse and harassment the Duchess has faced over the last five years, with the Prince claiming that the royal family were reluctant to protect his now-wife in the early stages of their relationship.
As well as Meghan claiming her own neighbours set up live feed cameras to try and record footage of her at her Toronto home, Harry says that the advice from the palace - particularly regarding racist headlines in the press and paparazzi stalking - was: "Don't say anything."
Harry explained: "So, it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the royal family were like: ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?'"
Speaking elsewhere in the documentary, Harry said: "In this family, sometimes you are part of the problem rather than part of the solution."
The final three episodes of Harry and Meghan will be released on Netflix on 15th December.
