King Charles is 'evicting' Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage

Following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Megan Markle moved overseas (opens in new tab) and left their life in the UK behind.

After spending some time in Canada, the couple settled in California where they now live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

While they had previously declined to speak publicly about what motivated them to move, in their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab) they detailed how the media scrutiny and fractured family relationships prompted them to relocate to the US.

During their time in the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, a Grade II listed property that is part of the Crown Estate. It was a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II when the couple married in 2018, and when they moved to the US two years later, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank temporarily moved into the property.

Although Harry and Meghan reportedly renewed the lease in May 2022, new reports claim that King Charles could now be handing Frogmore Cottage to Prince Andrew.

In recent weeks, it was reported that Prince Andrew - who currently lives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson - will be moved at Charles' request (opens in new tab), although he is said to be “resisting” the move.

A royal insider told The Sun: "This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan's time in the UK. Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week.

"But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction."

It comes as speculation mounts regarding the Sussexes attending Charles' coronation in May. It is unknown whether Harry and Meghan will be invited to the occasion or if they will attend, but the monarch and Prince William are said to be 'working in tandem' to ensure that the couple are there (opens in new tab).

A spokesperson for the Sussexes has not yet commented.