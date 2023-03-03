Princess Kate paid a touching tribute to the Queen this week
She honoured the late monarch with a sweet sartorial nod
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Kate Middleton and the late Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab) were said to have shared a very special bond. When the Princess of Wales was first invited to spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham, she gave the Queen a very thoughtful gift (opens in new tab), and she was reportedly very impressed by Kate. (opens in new tab)
When Prince William and Kate briefly separated in 2007, the Queen was said to be 'disappointed' by the break-up (opens in new tab) but was happy to see the couple reunite months later as she respected 'Kate's own style of duty and diplomacy' (opens in new tab).
This week, Princess Kate paid a touching tribute to the late Queen during an official engagement in Windsor.
She joined her husband, Prince William, at a St David's Day military parade at the Combermere Barracks on Wednesday, and wore a red double-breasted coat by Alexander McQueen with Gianvito Rossi boots. The look was a nod to the outfit she wore for William's 2006 Sandhurst graduation, and she also chose the same black gloves from the event seventeen years ago.
But it was Kate's brooch that garnered most attention, with the accessory holding a lot of sentimental meaning for the royal.
The Queen would always opt to wear her silver leek brooch when attending any official engagements or events with the Welsh guards. The piece which was originally designed in the 1960s and gifted to the monarch by the guardsmen.
Over the years, replicas have been made. The late Princess Diana wore a similar brooch in 1990 at a parade of the First Battalion of Welsh Guards in London, and Queen Consort, Camilla has also been seen wearing a similar style.
While it is unclear how many replicas the royal family has, Kate's decision to wear the piece of jewellery was a sweet nod to the late monarch who passed away in September 2022.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
A flight attendant reveals why you should turn down meals on long haul trips
Interesting...
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Eating disorder symptoms are easy to miss - 11 signs it's time to reconsider your relationship with food
Plus, this Eating Disorder Awareness week, we ask - are social apps like TikTok encouraging damaging eating habits?
By Ally Head
-
This is not a drill, you can save £90 on the Dyson Airwrap
Yes, really!
By Grace Lindsay
-
Prince William and Princess Kate could move into Andrew's Royal Lodge after Sussex eviction, royal expert claims
They just moved into Adelaide Cottage last summer
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Archie and Lilibet are "highly unlikely" to receive royal titles amid Frogmore drama: expert
This situation keeps getting more complicated
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry and Meghan have responded to reports they've been 'evicted' from Frogmore Cottage
The property could be given to Prince Andrew
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
King Charles is 'evicting' Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage
Could Prince Andrew be moving to the property?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Courteney Cox finally addressed Prince Harry's magic mushrooms claim
He said he had them at her house
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate and William are "mulling over" how involved Prince George should be at the coronation, reportedly
Camilla's grandchildren will be involved
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
If Princess Eugenie moved to the U.S., it would be "a blip on the radar," royal expert says
She isn't a working royal
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry may be adding a bonus chapter to "Spare," apparently
What more could he reveal??
By Iris Goldsztajn