Kate Middleton gave The Queen a very sweet present during her first royal Christmas

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It is the Duchess of Cambridge and her ‘aura of perfection’ that makes the most headlines however, from her multiple public appearances to her candid words about motherhood.

This week, it was her pre-royal days that made news as it was revealed that she made a special effort with The Queen during her first royal Christmas.

The Duchess of Cambridge made Her Majesty a jar of chutney using her grandmother’s recipe – and it reportedly went down well, with The Queen even making sure that it was featured in the Christmas meal.

‘I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas and I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present,’ Kate explained in a documentary made for Her Majesty’s 90th birthday.

‘I was thinking, “Gosh, what should I give her?” I thought back to what would I give my own grandparents and I thought, “I’ll make her something”, which could have gone horribly wrong, but I decided to make my granny’s recipe of chutney.’

