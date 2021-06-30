Experts reveal what The Queen has taught Kate Middleton about royal life

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

From breaking down barriers and speaking candidly about motherhood struggles on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, to her role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, Kate has risen to be one of the most essential (and popular) members of the royal family.

The past year in particular has seen the Duchess develop a particularly close relationship with the Queen, even given her own direct line t0 speak to the monarch whenever she wants.

This week, it was the special bond between the two royal women that made news as royal experts shared what The Queen has taught Kate Middleton about royal life.

As part of Channel 5 documentary, Kate: Our Queen in Waiting, experts analysed what Kate has learnt from the monarch, with the narrator David Riley explaining: ‘Since marrying into the Royal Family, Kate has taken the opportunity to study senior royals up close. This is especially true when it comes to the Queen.’

He continued: ‘Following her example has allowed Kate to lay the foundations for her own style of duty and diplomacy. She has won plaudits and silenced critics.’

Russell Myers, Royal Editor at the Daily Mirror added: ‘I think quite early on she realised this could be a job for life where she could make real change to people’s lives. This is something that will have generational change. That notion of it being a marathon and not a sprint is something that she has really grasped. It will really stand her in fantastic stead for the future.’

