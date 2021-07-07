The Queen reportedly has a particularly special bond with Princess Charlotte

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Queen Elizabeth is one of the most talked about people in the world, known for her love of corgis and trademark look.

The longest-serving monarch is known mainly for her accomplishments and for being the head of the royal family, sharing sweet bonds with all the Windsors.

It is her relationship with Princess Charlotte that often makes the most news, with the miniature royal being the spitting image of her great-grandmother.

It’s not only their resemblance that bonds the two women however, with it reported that Princess Charlotte is actually a key reason behind the Queen’s decision not to step back from royal duties.

After the Queen, Princess Charlotte is the next female in the line of succession – a whopping four places away, and it is thought that the Queen knows that we’re not ready to lose a female figurehead just yet.

‘I don’t think she’s going anywhere, anytime soon,’ a royal insider told the Daily Mail last year, adding: ‘I think the Queen sees what those boys and their wives bring…Princess Charlotte, already at the age of 3, knows how to work a crowd. Maybe now through her grandchildren she can see a way of just staying on the crest of that wave.’

Well that’s that!