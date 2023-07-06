Kate is 'subversively modifying' the monarchy to protect George, Charlotte and Louis
She want to 'control it in such a way that they will not be damaged by it'
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has often spoken about how she parents her three young children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5.
Not only has she ripped up the royal rule book when it comes to parenting traditions within the monarchy, but she has also discussed how she gently disciplines her little ones and experts regularly comment on her 'hands off' approach - something which is considered a much more modern take within the royal family.
In the past, it has been reported that Kate and William have made it their priority to give George, Charlotte and Louis adequate privacy, and they want the young royals to enjoy as 'normal' a childhood as possible.
Now, author Tom Quinn has claimed that the Princess is not only keen for her three little ones to have the same freedoms as their friends and peers at school, but that she is also conscious of the impact that royal life could have on them - and is committed to ensuring that it doesn't 'damage' them.
He says: "I have heard that Kate has been very good at both accepting the way the system works, but also slightly subversively modifying it.
"She insisted that William was involved in bedtime, reading to the kids and bathing them, and they split the school run.
"She doesn’t like the press attention on the children but having not suffered it herself as a child she has a less emotional attitude."
In an interview with the Daily Beast, Quinn added that Kate has established boundaries with the press and photographers when it comes to her children, saying: "She believes she can control it in such a way that they will not be damaged by it.
"And to be fair, it has worked - the paparazzi don’t hang around the school gates anymore. They are allowed some freedom."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Lizzo's 'English breakfast' has Brits wondering what on earth is happening
You okay, hun?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The royal family’s secret about their Wimbledon Royal Box has been revealed
How did we not know?!
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
According to the internet, we're in for a "Tomato Girl Summer", but what does it all mean?
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Kate shocks royal fans with this controversial remark at a royal engagement
What do you think of this?!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince George visited Eton — does this mean he'll enrol?
The little royal could follow in his father's footsteps
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charles kept bullying inquiry outcome private to 'keep the peace' with Harry and Meghan
One royal author claims that was behind the Palace's decision
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate ‘pushed for key phrase’ to be included in the Palace's response to Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with the US chat show host in 2021
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The King apparently has a telling gesture he uses to signal he's bored of a conversation
You can't unsee it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Louis is the clear "stand-out star" among the royals these days, body language expert says
He's hilarious
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are unlikely to become full-time royals
It doesn't seem on the cards
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Netflix has addressed the current status of their deal with Harry and Meghan
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with the streaming service in 2020
By Jadie Troy-Pryde