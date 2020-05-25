Prince William reveals the sweet way Kate Middleton supports him through parenting

'I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming'

The young royals are somewhat known for trying to open up the conversation around our collective mental health.

From their Shout text initiative to Prince Harry’s mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, there are plenty of examples of their efforts to do so over the last few years.

In a recent documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, the duke spoke with former professional footballer Marvin Sordell, with the pair discussing the pressures of raising children.

‘Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is… I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is, like you say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger; the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds,’ the prince said.

‘It’s a different phase of life and there is no one there to kind of help you. I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children together; Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

Like most parents during lockdown, they are currently homeschooling their two oldest children while schools are closed – although here’s why Charlotte may not be returning to school in June with other reception children.

William continued: ‘Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together… I think that emotionally things come out of the blue that you don’t ever expect, or that maybe you think you’ve dealt with.

‘I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along, it’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest.’

We applaud the duke and Marvin for their honesty.