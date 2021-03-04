Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following the Sussex family’s exit from the royal family and their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the family’s volunteer work distributing homemade pasta to their vulnerable neighbours and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

While the Cambridge children get the world talking the most, it is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who spend most of the time in front of the cameras, choosing to keep their private life private.

In fact, it recently emerged that Kate Middleton has a sweet trick for ensuring her children’s privacy and freedom – taking their official portraits herself.

According to Zoe Bonser, Show Director at The Baby Show, via Express.co.uk, ‘Kate generally seems to be commended as a great and inspirational mum. She promotes that children deserve time, attention and love from their parents. She advocates that children should speak about their feelings, be taught kindness, respect and honesty and greatly values the importance of hugs.’

According to the expert, the Duchess takes official portraits of George, Charlotte and Louis in order to ‘use her artistic skills’ – but also to retain ‘freedom and power over what is used in public’.

