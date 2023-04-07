How Kate Middleton’s 'selfless act' for her children defied many years of royal tradition
She made it clear that her family was her priority
Prince William and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) have often spoken about how they parent their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
They have bucked the trend time and time again when it comes to royal parenting traditions - from the one thing that used to 'shock' the late Queen Elizabeth II when she would visit them (opens in new tab) in Norfolk, to the fact that they use a 'hands off' approach (opens in new tab) with their little ones.
While they often have very hectic schedules with royal tours and official engagements, the Prince and Princess of Wales ensure that their children have a 'normal' upbringing (opens in new tab) despite their royal titles.
However, it's Kate's 'selfless' act for the little Princes and Princess that has resurfaced this week.
Back in 2016, she defied royal tradition by missing the St Patrick's Day parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot. William attended the event alone, and as a result Kensington Palace released a statement to confirm that Kate wouldn't be present as she was prioritising her young family. At the time, George was two and half years old, and Charlotte was approaching her first birthday.
It read: "The Duchess has very much enjoyed the occasions when she has been able to attend, but the Duke is the Colonel of the Regiment and is looking forward to presenting the Irish Guards with their Shamrock."
Explaining her absence, the Palace continued: "While the Duchess has accompanied the Duke every year since his appointment in 2012, and will do so again in future, this year she sadly could not make it because she is prioritising time with her children before next month’s tour of India and Bhutan."
Since royal tours can often be lengthy, Kate decided that spending time with her children ahead of the trip was of the upmost importance.
During an episode of Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Kate added that juggling a work and life balance was 'a constant challenge', saying: "You're always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news.
