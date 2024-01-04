Why Princess Charlotte is so 'popular' at school

We're not surprised, TBH

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have all been attending Lambrook School in Berkshire since September 2022.

By all accounts, it sounds like the three Wales children are very happy at Lambrook, and apparently their peers really enjoy them, too — and not just because they're royal.

"They're lovely kids," a source with knowledge of the situation told Hello!. "Charlotte is so kind and friendly and the other children adore her. She's kind to the kids in younger years and she's very popular. George seems like a nice boy, too, and little Louis just has so much energy."

The source also explained that the children's parents Prince William and Princess Kate try to support the little ones in all their extracurricular activities, but that obviously they can't make everything given their busy royal schedules.

"If William and Kate ever can't make a sports match, their nanny goes along and spends most of the time running around the edge of the pitch after Louis," the source continued. "He's a typical little energetic five-year-old."

Though we don't know exactly which sports each child currently plays, we've had a lot of hints as to which sports they have played over the years.

For example, we recently found out that George participates in triathlon, that Charlotte plays netball, and that Louis loves rugby.

Meanwhile, the children are also known to enjoy football and tennis very much — whether that's playing or watching the sports. Plus, George used to practise ballet when he was smaller.

It's no surprise that the three children, 10, 8, and 5 respectively, have turned out to be such sports enthusiasts: both of their parents are the sporty type through and through.

For example, William has loved to play polo for many years, while Catherine is a keen tenniswoman. Both of them are known to have participated in loads of other sports over the years, too.

Topics
Princess Charlotte
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸