Why Princess Charlotte is so 'popular' at school

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have all been attending Lambrook School in Berkshire since September 2022.

By all accounts, it sounds like the three Wales children are very happy at Lambrook, and apparently their peers really enjoy them, too — and not just because they're royal.

"They're lovely kids," a source with knowledge of the situation told Hello!. "Charlotte is so kind and friendly and the other children adore her. She's kind to the kids in younger years and she's very popular. George seems like a nice boy, too, and little Louis just has so much energy."

The source also explained that the children's parents Prince William and Princess Kate try to support the little ones in all their extracurricular activities, but that obviously they can't make everything given their busy royal schedules.

"If William and Kate ever can't make a sports match, their nanny goes along and spends most of the time running around the edge of the pitch after Louis," the source continued. "He's a typical little energetic five-year-old."

Though we don't know exactly which sports each child currently plays, we've had a lot of hints as to which sports they have played over the years.

For example, we recently found out that George participates in triathlon, that Charlotte plays netball, and that Louis loves rugby.

Meanwhile, the children are also known to enjoy football and tennis very much — whether that's playing or watching the sports. Plus, George used to practise ballet when he was smaller.

It's no surprise that the three children, 10, 8, and 5 respectively, have turned out to be such sports enthusiasts: both of their parents are the sporty type through and through.

For example, William has loved to play polo for many years, while Catherine is a keen tenniswoman. Both of them are known to have participated in loads of other sports over the years, too.