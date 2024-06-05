Kate Middleton 'may never come back' to her former royal role

Kate Middleton will return to work when she's well enough, but her royal role may be much different from how it was pre-cancer.

Princess Kate is "reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back," a source told Us Weekly in the latest issue. "She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before."

A royal aide previously said of the Princess of Wales: "She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors."

Kate's return to work isn't expected for a while yet. Her absence from this year's Trooping the Colour on 8 June, in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, was confirmed last week — though she's reportedly considering briefly appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony on the day.

Meanwhile, a source implied to the Daily Beast recently that we may not see Kate back in her official role until as late as 2025. "I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty," the source said. "There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year."

Soon after the Princess disclosed her cancer diagnosis, a source told People: "I think you will find when Kate makes a full recovery, she will come back even more passionate."

During her recovery, Kate is reportedly still checking in on her dearest work projects, as she was briefed on a new report by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood last week, for instance. Kate's work on early childhood is one of the major focus points of her role as a royal.

While the Princess is ostensibly not well enough to get back to work at the moment, she's still able to participate in other aspects of her life.

"Kate’s feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids," a second source told Us Weekly. "She’s been an active parent."

The first insider added: "Kate’s recovery is going well. She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about."

Wishing Kate a swift recovery.