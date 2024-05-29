Princess Kate has reportedly 'turned a corner' with her cancer recovery

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales shared that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis. Following an abdominal procedure in January, Kate was recovering privately at her home in Windsor but her absence from public life sparked 'wild conspiracy theories' about her health, leading her to address the speculation with a video detailing her diagnosis and asking for privacy.

The Palace had previously announced that the Princess would not be expected to attend any royal engagements until after Easter, but it has since been claimed that Kate may not return to her public facing role until 2025. Earlier this year, the Palace issued a statement which read: "The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

According to reports, insiders have claimed that 'Kate's diary for this year is empty' (per Daily Beast ) and 'she may not appear in public for the rest of the year'. Now, a source close to the Princess has spoken to Vanity Fair about her recovery and insisted that while there is 'no hurry' for Kate to return to royal duties, and that she will be back when she 'feels ready and when she gets the green light from her medical team', she has turned a corner.

A source told the publication: "It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better. It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her—William, her parents, and her sister and brother."

William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are currently on their school break and the family are believed to be spending time at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, which often used as their home during the holidays.