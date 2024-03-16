The Princess of Wales underwent "successful" abdominal surgery in January, and has since been recovering in private - taking a temporary step back from public duties.

Kate has reportedly been surrounded by her children and a solid support system of loved ones, with royal experts praising the princess for taking her time with her recovery.

"It is sensible to take the time," a source close to the royal household reportedly told People. "That is a great example to the rest of us, as you're often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging.”

The source continued: “It is good for all of us to see her taking the time, recovering properly and then coming back. We can all learn from that."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter, but it has been predicted that she will be doing some light work as she gets back on her feet.

In fact, according to sources, the 42-year-old is eager to get back to work.

"Kate was told her recovery could take a few months and that she would not be up and around until at least Easter," a source reportedly told In Touch Weekly. "On one hand, it's been nice to rest, but having to sit by and watch others do her work has been frustrating,"

It is said to be important to the royal family however that Kate is not "hurried into any official engagement", with royal expert Katie Nicholl reporting via Vanity Fair that "there is no pressure for [the Princess of Wales] to return to work until she is fully fit."

“[The Princess of Wales] hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible," read the statement at the time of her surgery. "And her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

We will continue to update this story.