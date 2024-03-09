The Princess of Wales "won't be hurried back" to royal duties, according to sources

The Princess of Wales is currently on a break from royal duties while she recovers from abdominal surgery.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery," read a statement from Kensington Palace after her almost two week stay in hospital. "She is making good progress."

The statement continued: "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since her return to Windsor, Kate Middleton has stayed out of the public eye, continuing her recovery surrounded by a solid support system of loved ones - namely Prince William and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Based on the current medical advice, the Princess of Wales is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter, but following a spell of conspiracy theories around her "disappearance", some suspected that the 42-year-old would make a public appearance sooner.

This was recently quashed however when the Ministry of Defence was forced to change a statement they had made that the Princess of Wales would be attending Trooping the Colour on 8 June, suggesting that it might still be a while before we see the Princess in an official capacity.

This has been confirmed by insiders, with royal expert Katie Nicholl reporting via Vanity Fair that "sources close to Kate say that she is not being hurried into any official engagement". Nicholl also went on to report that "there is no pressure for [the Princess of Wales] to return to work until she is fully fit."

"It is sensible to take the time," a source close to the royal household reportedly told People last month. "That is a great example to the rest of us, as you're often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging.”

The source continued: “It is good for all of us to see her taking the time, recovering properly and then coming back. We can all learn from that."

We will continue to update this story.