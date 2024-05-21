Princess Kate is working on one project amid cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate isn't returning to work quite yet, but she is still checking in on the projects closest to her heart.

The Princess of Wales has been briefed on a new report by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood amid her cancer diagnosis, as reported by BBC News.

"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace stated.

"Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work."

The Princess was called a "driving force" for the project even as she continues her recovery, with executive director Christian Guy revealing Kate is "excited" by the work being done. He added tht the campaign is "rolling on as she recovers."

The project, spearheaded by Kate, is encouraging businesses to invest in early childhood development via policies such as "flexible working hours or help with childcare" — which would both increase parents' welfare in the workplace, and promote children's long-term wellbeing.

Early childhood welfare is one of Princess Kate's dearest causes. Not only does she know first-hand how important it is to raise happy and healthy children since she's mum to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, but she's also learned through doing this work the lifelong impact that a balanced upbringing has on children as they grow up.

Kate announced in March that she had sadly been diagnosed with cancer.

In a video message posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' YouTube channel, she said: "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.

"However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

The Princess has been absent from public life since Christmas Day, when she met royals fans during a walkabout in Sandringham.