These are Kate Middleton’s favourite children’s books

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

*Adds to reading list*

As a mother of three, the Duchess of Cambridge, knows a good bedtime story. She’s even appeared on CBeebies, reading The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, which she revealed she was also a fan of when she was young.

Now, the royal has given us some insight into the bookshelves of the royal household, by sharing some of her favourite children’s books – old and new.

To mark World Book Day last week, Kate teamed up with the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room – a virtual book club that Camilla set up during the pandemic to alleviate isolation and feelings of loneliness. In a post on the Reading Room’s Instagram account, the importance reading with children is highlighted, followed by a reel showing Kate’s selection.

Video you may like:

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark – Jill Tomlinson

First up is the, The Owl Who Was Afraid of Dark by Jill Tomlinson – the title that Kate read out on CBeebies Bedtime Stories. As well as holding personal childhood memories for the Duchess, it’s a book she’s said she’s enjoyed listening to her children read. Kate has described the tale as “a comforting story to help children face their fears and grow in confidence with the help of others.”

Stig of the Dump by Clive King

Kate’s love of the outdoors is well-known, and it’s this passion for getting outside and involved in nature that she draws upon in her second book recommendation: Stig of the Dump by Clive King. First published in 1963, Stig of the Dump is a classic. It’s Kate’s father, Michael Middleton, whom she attributes the recommendation to:

“As a child I loved spending time outdoors, making dens, digging, discovering and making things out of odds and ends. Whether this was why my father recommended this book to me or whether this book inspired my imagination, I can’t remember, but I have never forgotten this brilliant book and the values it teaches.”

Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White

Another classic children’s book that has been a firm favourite for generations, is Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White. Kate pays tribute to the story, calling it an “all-time classic” and jokes that it’s much loved in their home “for obvious reasons!” – Princess Charlotte, is that you? Kate calls the tale a “charming story about friendship, loyalty and love.”

Katie Morag and the Two Grandmothers by Mairi Hedderwick

The Duchess of Cambridge, calls the Katie Morag series, which follows the adventures a feisty girl called Katie on the fictional Isle of Struay, off the west coast of Scotland, as “fun stories for children of all ages.” She also notes that the selected book is a great choice for older children to read to younger siblings.

She adds: “These books are filled with captivating and beautiful illustrations to accompany the text so there’s lots to talk about!”

Feelings by Libby Walden

Through the royal’s work on her Early Years project, Kate knows the importance of reading for children’s wellbeing and literacy. It’s no surprise then that one of Kate’s favourite children’s books picks focuses on helping children explore their feelings. On the book, the Duchess says:

“This little book is a wonderful story to help children understand and recognise their feelings and emotions, and brings to life the importance of empathy.”

Sounds like the Duchess has picked out some great titles, suitable for teaching key lessons to both young and old. Thanks for the book recommendations!