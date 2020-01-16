Here's everything we know...

The past year has been all about the royals – from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent stepping down to the Prince Andrew scandal.

Thank goodness we had the light relief of baby Archie’s arrival and Princess Beatrice’s engagement to make us all feel better.

But with rumours circling, could a new baby Cambridge could be on the way soon?

Kate Middleton addressed the reports of a fourth baby this week during an official visit to Bradford. When asked if she would like to add to the Cambridge family, the 38-year-old replied: ‘I don’t think William wants any more.’

Kate is no stranger to talking about the potential of baby number four, exciting crowds at a royal engagement in Northern Ireland last year as she told the father of a newborn, ‘He’s so diddy. It makes me very broody!’

The father reportedly then asked her whether she would like a fourth baby, to which Kate replied: ‘I think William may be slightly worried!’

Talking about the likelihood of a fourth Cambridge baby, royal correspondents Emily Andrews and Omid Scobie discussed the comments last year on podcast ‘On Heir’.

‘I remember having a conversation with the Duchess a few months after Charlotte was born,’ the royal correspondent recalled. ‘She had just put Charlotte to sleep and said how lovely it was to have a baby around again.’

And when Omid reportedly asked her whether it made her want to have a third child, the Duchess replied: ‘Oh I would love to, but William would kill me if he heard me say that!’

‘Then of course, lo and behold, we had Prince Louis some time later,’ he reminded listeners.

Will there be a fourth baby Cambridge coming soon? Only time will tell.