Kate Middleton just opened up about her childhood during her Cbeebies appearance

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, from being super mum to her three children to her fashion influence (Kate Middleton effect), with her wardrobe choices selling out in minutes.

The Duchess is known to be a family-oriented royal – ‘very involved’ with her children’s schooling and even implementing a ‘stripped-back’ staff policy.

It was her own childhood that made headlines this week however as Kate opened up about it during a rare tv appearance.

The appearance in question saw the Duchess reading ‘The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark’ by Jill Tomlinson for #CBeebiesBedtimeStories to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Introducing herself to listeners, Kate opened up about her own childhood, revealing that the book was one of her favourites.

‘Hello, my name is Catherine and tonight we’re in my bedtime story den,’ she started. ‘I’ve chosen a story which I remember reading as a little girl.’

At the end of the story, the Duchess sent an important message to children everywhere, concluding: ‘Wow, what an encouraging tale.

‘We can all feel scared sometimes, just like our little owl friend, Plop. But, as Mrs Barn Owl said, it’s better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind. And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us. Now it’s time for bed. Night, night, and sleep tight.’

Well, this is lovely.