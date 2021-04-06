Kate Middleton’s ‘genius’ face mask trick is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

How had we never thought of this?

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

From Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass, to their recent snow day at Anmer Hall, the Cambridge children have got the world talking the most, particularly now that the family of five has returned to London.

It was the Duchess of Cambridge however who has been making news this weekend, from her unconventional easter egg video to the news that she’s entering the world of publishing.

Most news however surrounded the pandemic, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s handy face mask trick going viral.

Royal commentators Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie discussed the trick during their Royally Obsessed podcast, following Kate’s visit to a vaccine centre in Westminster Abbey.

Praising Kate’s look, Roberta Fiorito added: ‘I don’t know if you spotted this but you have such an eagle eye. Kate’s medical mask cap, so she takes the mask, and I struggle with this where it’s too big for me the medical mask and it doesn’t quite close all the gaps. And so she twists it like in a sort of figure-eight around her ears and that really tightens it up.’

She continued: ‘I feel like that was just a genius move. I’ve been doing it ever since – I thought that was pretty cool, so smart.’

Be right back – off to try this!