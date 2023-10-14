Kate’s emotional plea with the Queen after George’s birth
She confided in the late monarch and it led to some big changes
Many royal fans will know that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton shared a very special bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II. They are said to have enjoyed a close relationship, and the monarch was very impressed with Kate from the moment they met. When Prince William and Kate briefly split in 2007, it was reportedly the Queen who advised William on how to handle the separation and it ultimately led them both back to one another.
So it therefore makes sense that when Kate was facing difficulties shortly after the birth Prince George, she turned to the Queen for help.
According to royal author Katie Nicholl the Princess opened up to the Queen at the Sandringham Christmas lunch in 2013, five months after welcoming her first child, and it was her candid admission that set about change in her home life with William.
At the time, William and Kate been living on the Isle of Anglesey, where the Prince had been working as a search and rescue pilot with the Royal Air Force. After George's birth, they were gifted Anmer Hall in Norfolk and were staying at Kensington Palace while renovations were underway.
According to Nicholls, Kate told the Queen that she had been finding it difficult without a full-time nanny.
Speaking on True Royalty TV's documentary Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again, Katie explained: "Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard."
Following their conversation, the Queen gave her approval and the Wales' hired Norland College-trained nanny, Maria Borrallo, who has now been with the family for nine years and also cares for Charlotte and Louis.
During her appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Kate opened up about 'mum guilt' in a refreshingly honest conversation about parenting.
She said: "Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like, 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?' There’s such a pull, but I am such a hands-on mum, and whatever you’re doing you want to make sure you’re doing the uttermost best job you can for your children."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
