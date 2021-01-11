Kate Middleton released an emotional message to mark her 39th birthday in lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed everything about life as we know it, with people now isolated to their homes in a third lockdown. Not exempt from this are the royal family, with the Mountbatten-Windsors also having to cancel their plans.

The Queen made headlines last week as she was forced to cancel a particularly special Sandringham tradition due to the pandemic, but this week it was Kate Middleton who made headlines as she celebrated her 39th birthday.

Due to restrictions on socialising, the festivities were no doubt different from normal, something that was reflected in the Cambridge family’s post to social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Cambridges posted a different type of tribute, uploading a photograph of Kate wearing a face mask.

‘Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess’ birthday’, captioned the post, but the Cambridges then went on to post an emotional message about the current situation.

‘Birthdays have been very different in recent months,’ read the caption. ‘And our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time.’

It has not been revealed how Kate spent the day, but we’re sure the Cambridges marked the day privately as a family.

Happy Birthday Kate!