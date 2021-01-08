The Queen will be forced to miss a particularly special tradition next month

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed everything about life as we know it, with people now isolated to their homes in a third lockdown. Not exempt from this are the royal family, with the Mountbatten-Windsors also on lockdown and forced to cancel their plans.

This week it was reported that the Queen had been forced to cancel a very special tradition due to the coronavirus.

6 February is a particularly important day for the monarch, marking the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death. Every year, Queen Elizabeth spends the day in her Sandringham home, honouring her father by keeping the Christmas decorations up until then.

With the Queen and Prince Philip currently on lockdown in Windsor Castle however, they will have to miss the annual tradition.

There have been few details about the Queen’s plans at Windsor Castle in lockdown 3.0 but in the original lockdown it was reported that so much care was going into the Queen’s wellbeing that not even her close family members were allowed to see her, tended to by a ‘skeleton staff of just eight’.

‘Obviously, the fewer people are in contact with each other, the better,’ a source explained via the Daily Mail. ‘No chances can be taken with the Queen’s safety in view of her and the Duke’s ages. But it’s also for the benefit of everyone who works at the Castle.’