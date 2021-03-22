Kate Middleton’s subtle act of kindness is going viral this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

From Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass, to their recent snow day at Anmer Hall, the Cambridge children have got the world talking the most, particularly now that the family of five has returned to London.

It was the Duchess of Cambridge however who made news over the weekend, as her sweet act of kindness went viral.

While speaking to staff outside during their visit to Newham Ambulance Station in East London, the Duchess of Cambridge spotted one of their hosts left without an umbrella.

‘I feel bad you haven’t got an umbrella. Would you like one?’ Prince William reportedly asked the woman. And according to reports, when the woman didn’t want to make a fuss, Kate sourced one for her.

‘Is there a spare?’ Kate asked, before declaring ‘there’s a spare one’. She is then said to have nodded over her protection office who handed the woman a spare brolly.

Well, that’s lovely.