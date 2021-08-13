Kate Middleton’s brother is launching a personal blog and we’re here for it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

From Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass, to Prince George’s recent appearance at the Euros, the Cambridge children have got the world talking the most, particularly now that the family of five has returned to London.

It was the Duchess of Cambridge’s family, the Middletons, who made news this week however as her brother James announced that he was launching a personal blog.

‘Something I can finally share with you all…,’ he posted to the Instagram account of his company, Ella & co. ‘I put a lot of thought into the questions I get asked daily by dog parents. Though I’m no “expert” by any means, I’ve been surrounded by dogs my whole life and, as most of you know, I live with six at home, so I’ve encountered just about every hurdle you come across with having a dog – from house training a puppy, to making life easier for an older dog.’

He continued: ‘Along the way, I’ve learnt so much and my number one goal has been to ensure I provide the best life I possibly can for my dogs. There is SO much conflicting information out there which can be really confusing for dog parents!

‘So, I’ve decided to start a blog to share my learnings, thoughts and experiences I’ve discovered along the way. I really hope it can be a useful resource for anyone with a dog (or who might be thinking about getting a dog!)

‘I’m starting with a fun one: “Cycling with your dog: do’s and don’ts” Like always I really appreciate your feedback – and if you’d like to see a topic covered, let me know and I’ll do my best!’

We are so here for this.