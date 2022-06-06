Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's thought they left before the pageant started.

It’s been a big weekend for the Royals – four full on days of Jubilee celebrations later and it’s fair to say Prince Louis on the balcony stole the show.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew to the UK for the weekend with children Archie and Lilibet, marking the first time Lilibet has met her great-grandmother and namesake.

It was headline news for weeks prior to the celebrations as to whether the pair – who flew in from California where they now live for the occasion – would stand on the balcony with the other working royals.

They didn’t, but did appear at Friday’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s and were further pictured watching Trooping the Colour and inside Buckingham Palace shortly before working royals such as Charles, Camilla, Kate and William took to the balcony.

And now, it’s been reported that they left the UK before the Platinum Jubilee celebration had even wrapped up yesterday.

As per The Sun, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet – who are three and one respectively – flew home before The Queen surprised fans by appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for a second time.

It’s reported that they left Frogmore Cottage, where they stayed for the weekend, and flew from Farnborough Airport around lunchtime.

The Sun further reports that an insider shared: “There was no fanfare, they just went.”

Why the pair jetted home with their family so early is unknown, but given their attempts to keep a low profile across the weekend, some have suggested that it could have been to make sure they didn’t overshadow the closing ceremony or celebrations.

This was the first time they’d officially appeared alongside the royal family since stepping down as senior royals two years ago.

It’s fair to say that they weren’t spotted an awful lot across the weekend, keeping a low profile and avoiding the “Sussex-bomb” some royal experts and aides feared may happen.

Speaking to Sky News, Royal Editor at Hello! Emily Nash said: ‘There was some concern that Harry and Meghan arriving might overshadow things, just because of the scrutiny that would be on the family and the dynamic between them.”

“But they kept a very low profile, they haven’t attended some of the major events, and yet they will have had the chance to spend some time with the Queen.”

“That’s great for [the Queen]. Family is everything to her, so I’m sure she’ll have been really heartened to see them again.”

More as we have it.