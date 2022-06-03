Harry and Meghan will stay ‘as low profile as possible’ during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be returning to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, it sparked many a headline. The couple had made a secret visit to the monarch in the weeks previous, and many saw their confirmed attendance as an olive branch between the royals and the Sussexes following a few years of difficulties after their break away from royal duties.

They are staying at their former UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, with their two children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. Their daughter, who turns one this weekend, has reportedly already met the Queen for the first time and it sounds utterly adorable.

While they were not present on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the annual flypast as part of Trooping the Colour yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted just inside playing with Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall. Despite claims that the ‘Sussex bomb’ would overshadow the jubilee, the couple has kept a very low profile since touching down in the UK – and according to insiders, they intend to keep it that way.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Harry and Meghan biography Finding Freedom, revealed in an interview that Harry and Meghan are keep to stay out of the limelight this weekend.

He told BBC Breakfast: ‘I spoke with people close to the couple… who said that they want to be as low-profile as possible during this trip.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

‘It’s almost hard to believe, but I think yesterday Trooping the Colour was a great example. We didn’t really catch sight of them on TV cameras.’

Whether royal fans will get a glimpse of the couple and their two children is yet to be seen, but they are expected to attend a service at St Pauls Cathedral later today.