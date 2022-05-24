The Queen was ‘open’ to Harry and Meghan appearing on the Palace balcony – but other royals weren’t

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are set to start next week, with the UK enjoying a long bank holiday weekend full of events – from the Trooping the Colour parade to a service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Following their secret visit to the Queen before their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly offered an olive branch by the monarch and soon afterwards the couple revealed that they would be returning to the UK for the celebrations. While there was speculation over who would appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the annual flypast, a statement from the Queen announced that only working members of the royal family would be present on the iconic spot.

While these was deemed a snub, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly ‘didn’t ask’ to stand with the rest of the royals for the event and are said to be looking forward to spending time with the Queen and introducing her to their little ones, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. They are also ‘likely’ to attend the service at St Pauls, and are expected to be at fringe events orchestrated by charities.

However, while the Queen’s statement claimed that she had ‘decided’ on the working royals only rule, it has been reported that she was actually open to the idea of having the Sussexes stand by her side – but two senior royals didn’t feel it was the right move.

An insider told Star: ‘The Queen was reportedly open to the idea of having the Sussexes by her side on the balcony.’

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

But it seems that Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly disagreed.

The source continued: ‘They feel that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caused nothing but chaos since moving to America with their endless tell-alls and interviews throwing shade at the royal family.

‘They think it would be hypocritical of Harry and Meghan acting all smiles and waving to the crowds from the balcony like they’re one big, happy family.’

According to the report, Charles and William were particularly upset about Harry’s recent comment that she needs ‘the right people’ around her, something they allegedly ‘took as a personal dig’.

The Palace has not yet commented on the claims.