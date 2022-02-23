Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020, choosing to move to the US with their son, Archie, for a more sheltered life largely out of the public eye.

Since then, there has been ongoing drama about which Royal family members have stayed in touch, with Harry claiming in that that Oprah Winfrey interview that his father, Prince Charles, “stopped taking [his] calls.”

To add to the ongoing rumours that there has been a large family fall out as a result of their royal departure, they haven’t been back to the UK as a couple since or been seen publicly with other royal family members (apart from Harry returning for Philip’s funeral and the unveiling of a statue in memory of his late mother, Diana).

Yet in royal news today, the pair have been seen with another Royal family member for the first time since 2020, when they moved to Montecito.

Photos published by TMZ show Harry and Meghan dining with Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her partner, Jack Brooksbank.

It’s thought the double date took place last weekend while Eugenie and Jack were visiting Santa Barbara, LA, and in the photos, all four seem smiley and relaxed, clearly having a good time.

It’s long been reported that Harry and Eugenie are close, and they’ve likely got closer recently as Eugenie has also become a parent. Harry is father to two children, Archie and Lilibet. Lilibet has never visited the UK or met her extended family.

Why Eugenie is in LA hasn’t been officially confirmed, but sources have said that it may be something of a long vacation, with others speculating that she may be hiding from current headlines about her father and his recent pay out to sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.

This isn’t the only time the Royal duo have been spotted together in the States during Eugenie’s trip – Harry and herself went to watch an American football game earlier in the month.

Another fun fact for you: Eugenie, Jack, and son August actually live in Frogmore Cottage, where the Sussexes’ used to live.

As per The Telegraph, the Sussexes’ have renewed their lease at Frogmore Cottage, which may sound odd seeing as they don’t live in the UK. That being said, what with Eugenie and Jack living there, they were likely doing a favour for a friend, plus reportedly needed to do so for Harry to stay on as one of the Queen’s Counsellors of State.

This means that Harry would be contacted to carry out duties should the Queen fall ill.